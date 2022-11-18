2022 Nitto ATP finals live: Key updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev with place in semi-finals secured
D. Medvedev vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 18.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
D. Medvedev (4)
3
77
5
N. Djokovic (7)
6
65
6
Advertisement
Ad
There is a nice chance now for you to read what Rafael Nadal has been saying about Novak Djokovic being allowed to compete in Australia in January...
Nadal reacts to Djokovic being allowed to play at Aus Open after 'big mess'
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 6-5 MEDVEDEV
There is a long delay as the drama ramps up further with Medvedev having to change his shoes due to a broken shoelace, but Djokovic keeps his composure to hold serve when play gets back underway.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 5-5 MEDVEDEV - BREAK!
This match is absolutely crazy. Medvedev cannot serve out for the match as Djokovic roars back and somehow finds the strength and energy to respond once more. Both players look absolutely exhausted.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 4-5 MEDVEDEV - BREAK!
The tension is palpable as every game is seemingly dragged into a brutal tussle after deuce, and again Djokovic manages to survive every challenge initially before being eventually worn down. This match is really taking its toll on Djokovic and now Medvedev is just a game away.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 4-4 MEDVEDEV
The fourth seed is severely tested again on serve in another extended deuce as Djokovic throws everything at his opponent to try to force a break, albeit to no avail once more.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 4-3 MEDVEDEV
It is a bumpy ride for Djokovic in the seventh game with the final set finely poised at 3-3 as he is taken to an extended deuce. Eventually, he comes through to hold under real pressure.
Check out our exclusive interview with Toni Nadal for some fascinating insights...
Exclusive: Toni Nadal tips star for world No. 1, reacts to Rafa crashing out
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 3-3 MEDVEDEV
Medvedev is as doughty as they come and he simply refuses to give Djokovic what would be a crucial break of serve at this stage in the match. He levels the scores once more.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 3-2 MEDVEDEV
Novak angles home a volley for a tired-looking hold to 30. Can he somehow dig out a win here with one eye on the semi final?
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 2-2 MEDVEDEV
Medvedev remains keen on signing off this week with a win. He lobs long after an incredible Nole retrieval at the net to feel heat at 30-30, but responds with clutch serves to stay firmly in contention.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 2-1 MEDVEDEV
That was far more routine and most welcome from Djokovic’s perspective as he sizzles a backhand down the line to clinch a clean hold.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 1-1 MEDVEDEV
Most games in this match have been well contested and this one is no different. Djoker does the splits defending for his life and looking for an opening but in the end he can only guide a backhand under pressure long and Med holds to 30.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 1-0 MEDVEDEV
If Djoker was hoping for a quick set, he had better think again. Medvedev keeps him pressing away at deuce but can’t secure an early break. Nole eventually prevails with a wrong-footing backhand pass to move in front.
SET! - DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-7 MEDVEDEV
All square! Medvedev secures the breaker by a 7-5 scoreline and Nole buries his head in a towel. Will he continue? It looks like he will…
TIE-BREAK LATEST – DJOKOVIC 2-4 MEDVEDEV
Djokovic secures an instant mini break but then coughs it up just as quickly when he gets to a drop shot too late.
Medvedev throws the kitchen sink at the Serb to move 3-2 up before a double fault gives the Russian a major boost at the change of ends.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 6-6 MEDVEDEV
That’s quite brilliant. Djoker provides the platform for the hold with some big serves and then combines a delightful drop shot with a disguised lob down the middle to ice the cake.
Tie-break time!
DJOKOVIC 6-3 5-6 MEDVEDEV
Daniil keeps his focus and blasts down some big serves to put aside any disappointment at not breaking for the set. He’s got another chance now and will at the very least have a shot at a tie break.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 5-5 MEDVEDEV
Djokovic disappears off court for a length time to make changes to his contact lenses.
When he finally returns he suffers a real dip. A forehand long offers up set point but a punched volley sees him make deuce.
Medvedev earns a second set point and engages the Serb in an epic rally before the five-time champion licks the line with a sensational crosscourt forehand on the run.
It’s a moment of magic and provides the basis for him to dig out a magnificent hold.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 4-5 MEDVEDEV
Djokovic springs from defence into attack to pick up a drop shot and rattle away a crosscourt forehand to snare break point.
Medvedev responds brilliantly with a crosscourt forehand that sees the racquet fly out of his opponent’s hand. The Russian’s serve takes over from there and he remains very much in the hunt to take this into a decider.