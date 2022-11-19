2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling sixth title continues as he edges out Taylor Fritz in the first semi final of the day
N. Djokovic vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 19.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
N. Djokovic (7)
77
78
T. Fritz (8)
65
66
Advertisement
Ad
GAME, SET AND MATCH! - DJOKOVIC 7-6 7-6 FRITZ
The bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP finals title is very much on as Novak Djokovic claims the tie break 8-6 to secure a straight sets victory in one hour and 53 minutes. He had to fight hard but will now meet either Ruud or Rublev in the final on Sunday.
Image credit: Getty Images
TIE-BREAK LATEST: DJOKOVIC 6-6 FRITZ
Fritz is still alive! The big moment comes at 5-4 with Nole pushing for a break for the match points. It’s the best rally of the contest but Taylor comes out on top with a smash. Nole responds with a volley to claim the match point but then fizzes long.
TIE-BREAK LATEST: DJOKOVIC 3-3 FRITZ
Nole earns an early mini break to lead 2-0 but Taylor nicks it back with a stunning backhand up the line. All square at the change of ends.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 6-6 FRITZ
Nole can’t get close enough and Fritz is able to dig out a hold to 30 to take us into another breaker.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 6-5 FRITZ
Djokovic eases to a game to 15 and will at the very least have a chance to claim victory in a tie break.
Fritz will now have to get his head around going from serving for the set to serving to stay in it within a few minutes.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 7-6 5-5 FRITZ
Fritz fires down a pair of aces to lead 30-15 but Nole locks in and refuses to budge. The key moment comes when Fritz blasts a backhand into the net at the same moment there’s a disturbance in the crowd. He’s deeply unimpressed and is then undone n break point when Djoker again outlasts him and lures an error long.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 4-5 FRITZ
Djokovic appears to lack full concentration as he quickly falls 0-30 behind, but something within kicks into life and he manages to battle his way back and pose the serve-out question from deuce.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 3-5 FRITZ
Alarm bells ring for Fritz at 0-30 but unloads a couple of forehands and a pair of superb volleys wriggle out of dodge and stay on course to take the set.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 3-4 FRITZ
Eyebrows are raised when Novak fires down a double fault for 30-30. Will he buckle at this moment?
Don’t be silly. A clutch, wide serve and a backhand winner up the line see him through and keep him within shouting distance.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 2-4 FRITZ
Fritz continues to do the basics on that huge serve well and he maintains his charge.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 2-3 FRITZ
It’s another rapid game to love for Nole and it seems both players are keen to get to business end of things without using up too much unnecessary energy.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 1-3 FRITZ
Fritz opens with a crisp backhand winner and it doesn’t look like Novak is interested beyond that. The Serb lifts a tepid backhand into the net at 40-0 and the American remains in charge of Set 2.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 1-2 FRITZ
Novak suddenly speeds up his service motion and it catches Fritz out. A rapid love hold ensues to get the Serbinator on the board.
DJOKOVIC 7-6 0-2 FRITZ
No danger of the break back. Fritz dominates to consolidate easily with a game to 15.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 7-6 0-1 FRITZ
Just what the doctor ordered! Fritz comes out for Set 2 firing on all cylinders and takes advantage of a sub par Djoker. The American snares two break points with a lovely crosscourt backhand and only needs one of them as Nole arrows a backhand up the line wide.
SET! - DJOKOVIC 7-6 FRITZ
What a way to clinch the set! Djokovic reels off a couple of sizzling forehand winners to hit back from 5-4 down and take the breaker by a 7-5 scoreline.
TIE-BREAK LATEST: DJOKOVIC 3-3 FRITZ
Taylor mouths ‘so bad!’ when he leaks an error long to trail 3-2 and give Nole the initiative. The Serb can’t take a lead into the change of ends though as he slaps a tame forehand into the net to offer up a reprieve.
DJOKOVIC 6-6 FRITZ
A couple of aces bookend a solid hold to 15 for Nole to secure his spot in the tie break.
DJOKOVIC 5-6 FRITZ
Clutch! Taylor leans on old faithful at 15-30 and cannons down some huge serves to guarantee himself the minimum of a tie break.
DJOKOVIC 5-5 FRITZ
That’s timely. Djokovic makes a mockery of the suggested scoreboard pressure with a high-octane love hold.