2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Rafael Nadal signs off 2022 with a straight sets victory over the already-qualified Casper Ruud in Green Group
R. Nadal vs C. Ruud | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 17.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
R. Nadal (1)
7
7
C. Ruud (3)
5
5
GAME ,SET AND MATCH! – NADAL 7-5 7-5 RUUD
Nadal will not be breaking his ATP finals hoodoo this year, but he signs off 2022 with a fine performance and victory against a player who has risen to the top since training at his Academy.
The 22-time major winner broke again at the death with a crisp backhand crosscourt winner to secure the win on the second of two match points and get the job done in one hour and 43 minutes.
Nadal will bid farewell but Ruud can now look forward to the semi finals despite the loss.
NADAL 7-5 6-5 RUUD
A 16th ace seals the hold for Rafa after he produced a sublime, flicked half volley to outfox his opponent with one of the shots of the match.
NADAL 7-5 5-5 RUUD
Nadal unloads a bullet of a forehand but that’s all she wrote as Ruud picks him off with a selection of smart serve and forehand combinations.
NADAL 7-5 5-4 RUUD
Aces 13 and 14 conclude another perfect hold for the Spaniard. Ruud is now in ‘serving to stay in the set’ territory.
NADAL 7-5 4-4 RUUD
It’s a l0ng way back from 40-0 down but Nadal keeps plugging away and delivers a sumptuous drop shot to try and gain some traction. It proves a false dawn as Ruud blocks off a pass up the line with an adept volley to square the set once again.
NADAL 7-5 4-3 RUUD
That’s tremendous from Nadal. He slices away a volley on the run to seal the hold to 30 after a fortunate net cord had allowed Ruud to produce a pass and pose a question at 40-30 from 40-0 down.
NADAL 7-5 3-3 RUUD
Frustration for Nadal. He works his way back from 40-15 to make deuce courtesy of a forehand up the line and a devilish smash. Ruud responds with one of the best knifed volleys you’ll see before the Spaniard sizzles a loose backhand long to hand him the game.
NADAL 7-5 3-2 RUUD
Too good. Nadal cannons down another ace down the T and fizzes a luscious forehand up the line on his way to one of many clean holds so far today.
NADAL 7-5 2-2 RUUD
Nadal shows how much confidence he is now playing with courtesy of a bewitching crosscourt backhand but Ruud knuckles down with a forehand down the middle and manages to fight out the hold.
NADAL 7-5 2-1 RUUD
Wow. Nadal sizzles one of those trademark forehands right down the line to wrap up a clean hold in real style.
NADAL 7-5 1-1 RUUD
Nadal almost has a sniff but plays a strange pick-up at the net and allows Ruud to capitalise. The Norwegian takes charge from there and eases on to the board.
NADAL 7-5 1-0 RUUD
Nadal is feeling it right now. He follows up a brutal 1-2 punch with a wonderful backhand smash to hold to love while facing his own baseline.
SET! - NADAL 7-5 RUUD
Boom! Rafa finally makes his mark on the return game in Turin! Ruud helps him with some nervy errors off both wings to cough up triple set point. The Spaniard then follows up a gorgeous forehand with a clinical volley to take the game and the set.
NADAL 6-5 RUUD
A sixth ace and a super crosscourt volley help Rafa navigate another comfortable hold. Ruud will now serve to try to force the breaker.
NADAL 5-5 RUUD
No real danger for Casper as he serves his way through a game to 30 to achieve parity once more.
NADAL 5-4 RUUD
Close! Nadal surprisingly nets a routine forehand to gift Ruud a break point. The Norwegian just fails with a crosscourt forehand pass into the net but then conjures up a second chance with a majestic short-angled backhand winner.
Nadal manages to swat that away and then flashes down a wide ace and another hefty serve to apply the scoreboard pressure.
NADAL 4-4 RUUD
A wide ace from Ruud gets him over the line after Nadal had threaten to make deuce. The Spaniard continues to mix brilliance with some shockers as a duffed volley leaves him grimacing in disbelief.
NADAL 4-3 RUUD
Nadal back pedals to delightfully slap away a tough smash and he doesn’t look back from there. Ruud secures the point of the game with a sublime backhand pick up on the run but it’s all he can muster on this occasion.