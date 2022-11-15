Rafael Nadal - Félix Auger-Aliassime

R. Nadal vs F. Auger-Aliassime | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 15.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
R. Nadal (1)
R. Nadal (1)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
15/11
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking2
  • ATP points5820
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points3995
  • Age22
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

R. Nadal

F. Auger-Aliassime

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round Robin

D. Medvedev (4)
D. Medvedev (4)
79
3
5
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
67
6
5
S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
from 20:00
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
T. Fritz (8)
T. Fritz (8)
15/11
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
17/11
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

Latest news

ATP Finals

Fritz stuns top seed Nadal with straight-sets win in ATP Finals opener

17 hours ago

ATP Finals

Ruud breezes past Auger-Aliassime at ATP Finals to take charge of Green Group

a day ago

LIVE MATCH: Rafael Nadal vs Félix Auger-Aliassime

ATP Finals - 15 November 2022

Follow the ATP Finals Tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 November 2022.

Find up to date ATP Finals results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.