Nitto ATP finals 2022 result: 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal suffers straight sets defeat to the USA’s Taylor Fritz in Green Group
R. Nadal vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 13.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
R. Nadal (1)
63
1
T. Fritz (8)
77
6
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – NADAL 6-7 1-6 FRITZ
Taylor Fritz marks his ATP finals bow with a famous win over the great Rafael Nadal. The American comfortably served it out to 15 after completely outplaying the veteran in the second set. He gets the job done in one hour and 37 minutes and it already looks unlikely that Rafa will end his finals hoodoo this year.
BREAK! – NADAL 6-7 1-5 FRITZ
The great Spaniard comes under the cosh and needs some clutch serves and a lovely backhand volley to fend off four separate break points.
Fritz refuses to go away though and Nadal can’t survive a fifth as he double faults to hand over the double break.
Taylor will now serve for the match.
SHOT OF THE MATCH BUT IT'S LOOKING LIKE IT'LL BE FRITZ'S DAY
NADAL 6-7 1-4 FRITZ
Taylor consolidates the break, lashing down an eighth ace of the match on his way to a game to 15. Nadal actually produced a sensational return winner but it was all he could muster fighting against some sensational serving.
BREAK! – NADAL 6-7 1-3 FRITZ
Taylor threatens with a big crosscourt forehand and a sublime return that lures a back-pedalling Nadal into a rushed error. The American pushes to deuce by forcing Rafa into a miscued backhand long and then lures a couple more mistakes from the Spaniard to secure the first break of the encounter.
NADAL 6-7 1-2 FRITZ
Fritz shakes his head as he corks a backhand long. Nadal has another glimmer of an opening at 15-30 but a couple of complete howlers attempting backhand slices help Taylor through, as well as anther crunching backhand up the line.
NADAL 6-7 1-1 FRITZ
Excellent serving does the heavy lifting for Rafa as he eases on to the board with a clean hold.
NADAL 6-7 0-1 FRITZ
Not to be for Nadal. The Mallorcan has a look-in at 15-30 but Fritz continually unloads precision power to fend him off and kick off Set 2 with the scoreboard advantage.
SET! - NADAL 6-7 FRITZ
It’s the ATP finals debutant who takes the breaker by a 7-3 scoreline. He soaked up everything Nadal threw at him and rifled a winner up the line to secure the opener in 58 minutes.
TIE-BREAK LATEST: NADAL 2-4 FRITZ
It’s the American who earns the mini break at the change of ends.
NADAL 6-6 FRITZ
Rafa produces a sensational backhand smash facing away from the net, but it’s not enough to inspire a late break. Fritz reels off four points in a row and we will head into a tie break.
NADAL 6-5 FRITZ
The aces flow again and Nadal guarantees himself the minimum of a tie break with another perfect hold.
NADAL 5-5 FRITZ
Fritz is enjoying himself here. He jumps into a backhand winner and then smiles off a miss following some excellent Nadal defence to close out the game to 30.
NADAL 5-4 FRITZ
Wow. Nadal slaps down a trio of aces to close-out a similarly rapid love hold. You don't often see the great Spaniard do that.
NADAL 4-4 FRITZ
Supreme serving from Taylor. He barely breaks sweat as he coasts through a clean hold to level once more.
NADAL 4-3 FRITZ
That’s some hold!
Once again it’s Nadal’s serve that comes under real scrutiny as a rushed, shanked forehand coughs up two break points.
The Spaniard responds with a huge serve and smart smash before surviving a backhand just long to make deuce. From there, it’s clutch from the 22-time major winner as he serves his way out of trouble.
NADAL 3-3 FRITZ
Nadal showcases superb defence and has a chance of a pass on the run, but Fritz reads it nicely and guides a volley into the pen court.
The American follows up with rasping forehand winner and a big serve as he closes out a dominant clean hold.
NADAL 3-2 FRITZ
Rafa finds his serving mojo once more with an ace, a big serve and a delightful 1-2 punch via the forehand easing him through a love hold.
NADAL 2-2 FRITZ
Fritz hits clutch mode on serve from deuce after Nadal had carved out a slight opening from 40-15 down.
NADAL 2-1 FRITZ
Nadal’s forehand misfires and puts him under the first bit of pressure of the night. Fritz steps in and unloads his own forehand with a scorching winner to snare a break point. The American fails to deliver with a tame strike into the net off the same wing and Rafa scurries to safety with a couple of hefty serves.