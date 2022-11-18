2022 Nitto ATP finals result: Andrey Rublev reaches the semi final after coming from behind to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas
S. Tsitsipas vs A. Rublev | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 18.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
S. Tsitsipas (2)
6
3
2
A. Rublev (6)
3
6
6
GAME, SET AND MATCH! - TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 2-6 RUBLEV
Andrey Rublev serves it out to 15 and books a spot in the semi finals for the first time ever.
He was outplayed by Stef in the opener but stormed back to secure victory in one hour and 42 minutes.
The Russian will now meet Ruud in the last four.
Image credit: Getty Images
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 2-5 RUBLEV
What a shot! With a quick flick of the wrist, Rublev darts to his right and slaps a majestic crosscourt forehand winner. It shows just how much he’s enjoying himself right now.
Tsitsipas leans all over his first serve to dig himself out of trouble but then double faults twice to pretty much end his hopes of making the last four.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 2-4 RUBLEV
No nerves yet from Rublev. He’s producing clean, powerhouse hitting and Tsitsipas just can’t a look-in.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 2-3 RUBLEV
Stef stays in touch with a rapid hold to 15.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 1-3 RUBLEV
Tsitsipas has clearly dipped and he’s not impressed by the input from his parents in his box.
Rublev doesn’t let the sideshow distract him and consolidates to take a grip on the match.
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 1-2 RUBLEV
Boom! It’s Rublev who strikes first blood in the decider!
The Russian conjures a beauty of a pass up the line to clock up two break points. Stef survives one but then shanks a forehand off court.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 1-1 RUBLEV
Rublev’s serve is right up there with Stef’s at present. It’s making life tough for the returners to make much impact, but then that’s been the case for much of the week on this court.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 1-0 RUBLEV
That was a bit of a statement of intent from Stefanos with that ferocious forehand and thumping serving doing all of the damage.
SET! - TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-6 RUBLEV
It’s a rollercoaster game from 30-0 up to break point down but in the end Rublev does indeed take us into a one-set shoot-out for a spot in the semi finals.
BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-5 RUBLEV
Andrey cannot contain his delight as Stef can only steer a defensive slice long on the second of two break points.
The Russian was bold and aggressive with his shot selection and will now serve to take us into a decider.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-4 RUBLEV
Yep, that big first serve, humongous forehand combo is ticking over pretty nicely for Rublev right now. Stef will continue to try to play catch up with a potential tie break hovering in the distance.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-3 RUBLEV
Love…. Hold!
Time for the business end of this set after a period that has felt very much like the calm before the storm.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 2-3 RUBLEV
Rublev looks very calm which is always a good sign with him. The frustrations of the first set are behind him for the moment and he is serving very well too.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 2-2 RUBLEV
Still on serve in the early sparring of Set 2. It’s looking like a far more even affair than in the opener too.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 1-2 RUBLEV
It’s the Rublev routine of big first serve and then the forehand that does the heavy-lifting en route to a game to 15.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 1-1 RUBLEV
Whatever you can do… Stef also responds impressively from 0-30 with some excellent serving and a sublime 1-2 punch to get on the board.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 0-1 RUBLEV
Rublev comes under the cosh as Tsitsipas moves 0-30 up courtesy of some venomous hitting off the forehand.
The Russian rallies but then has to dig deep from deuce to ensure he starts Set 2 on a positive note.
SET! - TSITSIPAS 6-3 RUBLEV
Take a bow, Stef. The Greek concludes an excellent set of tennis as he serves out the opener to love in just 33 minutes.
TSITSIPAS 5-3 RUBLEV
Andrey enjoys the extra fizz of the new balls and lands a quartet of first serves to pose the serve-out question.
TSITSIPAS 5-2 RUBLEV
How impressive has Tsitsipas been so far? The Greek marauds through another clean hold, finishing it off with a crunching forehand up the line.