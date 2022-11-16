2022 Nitto ATP finals live: Updates as Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Daniil Medvedev in Red Group
S. Tsitsipas vs D. Medvedev | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 16.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (2)
6
60
D. Medvedev (4)
3
60
MEDVEDEV 3-6 6-5 TSITSIPAS
Medvedev turns to the crowd and waves his arms in a call for some love. He wants some support to try and get this break to force a decider. Usually crowds like to see more tennis – will they help him unsettle Stef now?
MEDVEDEV 3-6 5-5 TSITSIPAS
Too good. Medvedev tries to up the ante but gets short shrift from a Greek who is just as much in the serving zone as him.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 5-4 TSITSIPAS
There’s some wonderful ball-striking from deep and Daniil has to hustle from deuce but he does enough to nudge that board once more.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 4-4 TSITSIPAS
All square once again. We are firmly in the business end of the set now. Who will blink first?
MEDVEDEV 3-6 4-3 TSITSIPAS
There’s been some nice net play and Stef has been aggressive in his attempts to surge forwards, but the crowd have found it hard to get truly into a match where the server is so dominant.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 3-3 TSITSIPAS
Stef follows suit and is carrying himself with real authority out there. Shall we just fast forward to a tie break? It's got that feel about it but never underestimate the power of scoreboard pressure at the business end of the set!
MEDVEDEV 3-6 3-2 TSITSIPAS
Daniil continues to push the board. Both players are looking very sharp on serve right now.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 2-2 TSITSIPAS
More signs that Daniil has come out to play, but he can’t make enough impact to threaten the breaks as Stef levels once more.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 2-1 TSITSIPAS
It’s a serving masterclass out there right now. The returner is feeding on scraps right now as another love hold flashes by!
MEDVEDEV 3-6 1-1 TSITSIPAS
There’s one word for that – rapid! Stef motors through a love hold to quickly dampen the spirits of Medvedev’s fans.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 1-0 TSITSIPAS
That’s more like it. Could it be that the real Daniil Medvedev has turned up. He produces a statement hold to kick off Set 2.
SET! - MEDVEDEV 3-6 TSITSIPAS
Only 32 minutes in and it’s the Greek who takes the opener. He’s been excellent so far tonight.
MEDVEDEV 2-5 TSITSIPAS
The serve and volley tactic works a treat for Stef and catches Medvedev miles beyond the baseline. The Russian has no answer on the return once again and Tsitsipas moves to within a game of taking the set.
MEDVEDEV 2-4 TSITSIPAS
Daniil remains in contention with a hold to 30 as Stef rues an attempted pass up the line that ploughed into the net.
MEDVEDEV 1-4 TSITSIPAS
Stef maintains his advantage with more strong serving.
MEDVEDEV 1-3 TSITSIPAS
An ace down the T belatedly gets Med on the board as he finds some serving mojo with a game to 15.
MEDVEDEV 0-3 TSITSIPAS
Wow! The Greek hits God mode from 15-30 down and consolidates in style with a magnificent block volley at the net.
BREAK! – MEDVEDEV 0-2 TSITSIPAS
It’s the perfect start for Stef! He makes deuce when Medvedev blazes a forehand long and goes on to make his first break point count. The Medvedev camp look perplexed. He is again looking a tad out of sorts. Can he find a rapid response?
MEDVEDEV 0-1 TSITSIPAS
A solid start sees the Greek get on the board with the minimum of fuss.