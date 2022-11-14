NITTO 2022 ATP FINALS RESULT: Novak Djokovic produces a masterclass to down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets
S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 14.11.2022 | Centre Court
Completed
S. Tsitsipas (2)
4
64
N. Djokovic (7)
6
77
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – DJOKOVIC 6-4 7-6 TSITSIPAS
The Sebinator secures the tie-break by a 7-4 scoreline and comes through a tricky test to claim victory in straight sets. Tsitsipas was a tougher nut to crack in that second set, but Djoker’s know-how in the breaker proved crucial.
TIE-BREAK LATEST: DJOKOVIC 5-1 TSITSIPAS
Nole roars in delight as some outstanding defence sees him somehow fend off Stef’s power to eventually lure an error and move well clear in the TB.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 6-6 TSITSIPAS
No surprise to see Nole force the breaker. Now, can Stef make it count or will Djokovic get the job done?
DJOKOVIC 6-4 5-6 TSITSIPAS
A stunning 1-2 punch sees Stef nudge the board and apply the scoreboard pressure once more. Over to Nole to try and force the breaker.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 5-5 TSITSIPAS
Stef nails the point of the game with a sumptuous crosscourt backhand pass on the run but it’s merely a brief riposte as Novak roars through the gears to level up.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 4-5 TSITSIPAS
You have to commend Stef for the way he’s responded in this second set. He’s really given Djoker plenty to think about.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 4-4 TSITSIPAS
That’s a strong return game from Tsitsipas but he can’t make the impact he desires and Nole grinds out the hold to level.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 3-4 TSITSIPAS
Brilliant from Stef. He’s really got that serving mojo flowing right now. Djoker offers brief riposte with a return winner but it’s all he can muster as the Greek keeps his nose in front.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 3-3 TSITSIPAS
A sumptuous crosscourt forehand sees Djoker tie the set once more.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 2-3 TSITSIPAS
This has been an excellent response from Stef. He was outclassed in that first set but he’s trying to play aggressive, front foot tennis now. Will it pay off?
DJOKOVIC 6-4 2-2 TSITSIPAS
The Serb survives! Tsitsipas goes on the offensive but can’t convert the break point as the former World No.1 slaps away a smash. Djoker eases through from deuce to square the set.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 1-2 TSITSIPAS
A stunning drive volley puts the seal on an aggressive, attacking service game from the Greek.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 1-1 TSITSIPAS
No concerns for the former World No.1 as he breezes through a routine hold to level.
SET! - DJOKOVIC 6-4 TSITSIPAS
No danger there. Nole rips a beauty of a forehand on route a dominant hold to conclude a sublime set of tennis from the Serb.
DJOKOVIC 5-4 TSITSIPAS
Stef stays in touch. Over to Novak to see it out…
DJOKOVIC 5-3 TSITSIPAS
Nole moves to within one game of taking a dominant first set.
DJOKOVIC 4-3 TSITSIPAS
Stef stays in touch but it looks like an uphill task with Djokovic in this kind of mood.
DJOKOVIC 4-2 TSITSIPAS
The Greek can’t make enough inroads and Djoker maintains his early advantage.
DJOKOVIC 3-2 TSITSIPAS
Stef conjures up a strong hold and stays in touch but its Djoker who has caught the eye so far. The Serb is looking imperious.
DJOKOVIC 3-1 TSITSIPAS
The 21-time major winner has started this match on fire. He nails a brilliant crosscourt forehand and never looks in danger on his way to a slid hold to 15.