Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Tour Finals title with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud.

After edging a close opening set, Djokovic upped his game and simply outplayed his opponent in front of a capacity crowd in Turin to clinch the season-ending trophy for the first time since 2015.

Victory took Djokovic's head-to-head record to 4-0 over his opponent, with Ruud yet to claim a set against the 35-year-old.

Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals wins and becomes the oldest singles champion in the tournament's 53-year history too.

Djokovic overcame an injury scare in the first set when he appeared to jar his knee while trying to outfox Ruud at the net with the score at 2-2. He missed three returns in a row to allow his opponent to draw level.

The Serbian re-focused and wasted little time rampaging to a love hold, but then appeared to have the shakes again when he took his seat at the change of ends, similarly to when he played Daniil Medvedev in his final group game earlier in the week.

Djokovic suffered a body blow when he spurned two break points as Ruud levelled at 4-4 with a crucial hold of service.

The 21-time major winner may have been feeling far from his best, but his serve was as immaculate as ever as he clocked up a perfect game, and he finally claimed the set in 52 minutes with the first break of the night after striking a sensational forehand up the line.

It was one-way traffic from the back of the court, and after another clean hold, Djokovic put daylight between himself and Ruud in the second set with another break following a series of crunching forehands.

Ruud had no answer to Djokovic's lethal serve and he was again powerless to stop the 35-year-old in his quest for victory as he saw out the match with a spectacular ace.

Djokovic marked the result with wild celebrations as he ended what was a strange season for him in style.

