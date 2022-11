Tennis

Novak Djokovic gets his ninth straight win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in his ATP Finals opener

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:34, an hour ago