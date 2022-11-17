Rafael Nadal won his final group stage match of the 2022 ATP Finals against Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-5 7-5 in Turin on Thursday afternoon.

Nadal, who came into the game already knocked out after a tough start, played some good tennis but was made to work by group leader Ruud.

However the Spaniard showed his experience to win two tight sets. Ruud is already through and will wait to see where he places and whom he will face after the remaining matches today and tomorrow are completed.

"I have been practicing well," Nadal told Amazon Prime Video afterwards. "Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence after six tough months but that's how it is. I accept that things didn't go the way that I wanted.

"At least I've finished with a positive victory. Today I was able to win against a great player.

"For me in the end the personal satisfaction is more important than any title. That's how it is. If I don't try my best and put in my best attitude in every single moment then I will not be able to be back home and be happy and calm with myself."

On his ambitions for next year, he said: "I can't ask for more. 2022 has already seen a tough six months. Two Grand Slams and finishing the year in a higher spot in the rankings so I can't complain at all at my age. Still remaining competitive means a lot to me.

"2023 will be just to have the right preparation, work the proper way and then start the season with the right energy, attitude and reach the level I need to be to be competitive from the beginning. Lets try. I am excited about it."

The first set was tight as Nadal and Ruud held their respective service games before Nadal denied the Norwegian the chance to take the set to a tie-break.

A string of nervy errors off both wings from Ruud handed Nadal triple set point and he followed up a forehand winner with a volley at the net to take the game and set.

The second set played out in a similar fashion with neither player able to even register a break point opportunity.

But again Nadal clinched it at the vital moment, converting his second match point with a crosscourt backhand winner to finish off his memorable 2022 campaign with a victory.

