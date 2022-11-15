Rafael Nadal admits he doesn’t know if he will ever reach his peak level again, but is ready to “suffer” to get there.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has now lost four matches in a row for the first time since 2009.

But after a difficult second half of the season he has vowed to come back stronger in his quest for further success.

“I don't think I forget how to play tennis, how to be strong enough mentally," he said.

"I just need to recover all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be. And I don't know if I am going to reach that level again. But what I don't have any doubt about, that I'm going to die for it.

“What can I do to give myself positive chances to have a good season next year? As always, be humble enough to accept that I have a challenge in front [of me], that the last six months have been very difficult for me, and I need to work more and I need to recover things that I lost because I was not able to practise the proper way, I was not able to compete the proper way.

"What I have to do now is come back, work hard, stay positive every single day, accept the challenge, accept that I am going to need to suffer a little bit more. If I will be ready to go through all this process, we are going to know in a couple of months if I have the determination going through that."

Nadal has battled injury issues throughout the season, starting with a rib problem that saw his 20-match winning run ended in the Indian Wells final in March.

He then had foot problems in Rome before suffering an abdominal injury at Wimbledon that he has taken time to work his way back from.

While victory at the Australian Open and French Open means the year will surely be classed as a success, Nadal said: “Winning two Slams was not enough.

"Of course, was not enough because I was not able to play. I don't know how many tournaments I played, 10, 11, maybe 12. Finished maybe nine, 10, in good conditions.





"It's difficult comparing and fighting against the young guys that they are super good, and at the same time they are able to play as many tournaments as they want, no? Is normal they are in the situation I was, like, 15 years ago.”

Nadal’s loss to Auger-Aliassime means his fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz looks set to finish as year-end No. 1.

If Casper Ruud takes a set off Taylor Fritz in their match on Tuesday evening then Nadal will be out of the ATP Finals and Alcaraz will remain as No. 1 until the start of 2023.

“Just well done for Carlos in this case,” said Nadal.

“Happy for him. Big achievement for him. Well done."

For Auger-Aliassime, it was his first victory against childhood idol Nadal in three meetings.

“I wasn’t sure If I would be here one day or if I could only dream of it,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“The age difference is huge, and it proves what a champion he is and what an example because he is still here at 36, battling against guys in their young 20s. He is a great champion and has a great attitude.”

Auger-Aliassime’s win means he has a chance to make the semi-finals after losing to Ruud in his first match in Turin.

