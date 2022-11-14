Rafael Nadal has given his reaction after his surprise defeat to Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Spaniard has always found an ATP Finals title to be elusive in his illustrious career and his latest tilt at the trophy did not get off to a good start as he suffered a straight sets, 7-6(3) 6-1, loss to the eighth seed

Nadal, who is the top seed in Turin with his compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz, out injured until the end of the season , struggled badly in the second set as he mustered just a solitary game in response to losing the opening tie-break.

While he recognised that Fritz "played unbelievably", the 36-year-old was still "very disappointed" with how the match played out as he also acknowledged his need for more matches after taking time to be at home with his newborn child.

"I think it was a decent first set," Nadal said in his post-match press conference. "It is true that Taylor Fritz played unbelievably. So well done to him, all the credit.

"Then the second [set], yeah, I'm very disappointed about the second break. The first break, okay, it can happen, but not the second.

"He was hitting the ball very strong and I need more matches, you know, to play this kind of [tennis], at this kind of level. Even if I am practising well, It is much better than how I am competing, without a doubt. It's normal.

"In the end, it's not the ideal tournament and probably part of the season to come back after a couple of months without being on the tour because you don't have time to get confidence.

"So in the beginning, you have very tough opponents in front [of you] and, you know, on a surface that very small details make the difference. I mean, these small details probably go the way of the players who have better confidence.

"So that was not my case in the last couple of matches and that is it. Accept [it]. Keep working. That is the only way. I know I am practising well and with the right attitude and doing the right things.

"Then in the matches, I need to improve, without a doubt. Like in this tournament, I still have a chance, but of course, I'm not happy about the beginning because that first match was very important for me."

It has still been another remarkable season for Nadal, no matter how his campaign in Turin turns out, with the Spaniard having returned in stunning fashion to win the Australian Open against the odds before adding a 14th crown at Roland-Garros.

Nadal has finished as the runner-up at the ATP Finals on two occasions in 2010 and 2013, but has never managed to go all the way at the event.

