Rafael Nadal was all but dumped out of the Nitto ATP Finals by Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday following an uncharacteristically poor display in his second group match in Turin.

It was the third meeting between the pair, which, after they met at Roland-Garros earlier in the year, once again saw Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal sat in the opposite box to that of his nephew, given his role as Auger-Aliassime's now coach.

But in truth Nadal's 6-3 6-4 defeat had its roots in the Spaniard's errors as much as Auger-Aliassime capitalising on any secrets he might have gleaned ahead of the Green Group tie.

And now Nadal's prospects of staying alive in the season-ending tournament rest on winning his final match against Casper Ruud, and hoping other results go his way.

Nadal regularly shook his head throughout the encounter, seemingly urging himself to eradicate what were some extremely unusual mistakes.

That said, it was an even match early on in Turin, with the set level at 3-3 as both players sought to carve out an advantage.

From there though Nadal seemed to implode, getting broken at 3-4 having been 40-0 up. And Auger-Aliassime served it out as Nadal looked a man struggling to come to terms with his performance.

Early holds from both players got the second set off and running, but the same pattern reared its head in game three as a dreadful Nadal forehand error from mid-court gave the Canadian a break point.

Nadal saved it, but Auger-Aliassime brought up another with a fine backhand service return, and though Nadal had a volley on top of the net, he stumbled on his way forward and ballooned it long to give his opponent a 2-1 lead.

Auger-Aliassime, as he has done throughout his stunning run of recent form, was serving impeccably, giving Nadal few chances to make inroads. And even when the Spaniard did get into the rallies, he was inconsistent from the baseline, netting another backhand to give the 22-year-old a 3-1 advantage.

Nadal eked out the next to bring his deficit back to one, and out of nowhere he dug out a break point as Auger-Aliassime resumed his service. That one was to go begging though, and the Canadian, after yet another Nadal unforced error, fought back to go 4-2 up.

Was that the great Spaniard's last chance of a recovery?

Two holds followed as the contest remained close, and Nadal then managed to bring it back to 4-5 to make Auger-Aliassime serve out for it.

But the Canadian showed no nerves and got over the line, taking his first win of the event.

For Nadal meanwhile, the defeat left him with the ugly statistic of it being his fourth straight loss for only the second time in his career, as well as uncertainty about where his game - and fitness - is at.

