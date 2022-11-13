Rafael Nadal - Taylor Fritz

R. Nadal vs T. Fritz | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 13.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
R. Nadal (1)
R. Nadal (1)
T. Fritz (8)
T. Fritz (8)
13/11
Players Overview

Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking2
  • ATP points5820
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking9
  • ATP points2955
  • Age25
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

R. Nadal

T. Fritz

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

