Stefanos Tsitsipas - Andrey Rublev

S. Tsitsipas vs A. Rublev | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 18.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
18/11
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points5350
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points3530
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

S. Tsitsipas

A. Rublev

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

