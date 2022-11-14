Stefanos Tsitsipas - Novak Djokovic

S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 14.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
14/11
Novak Djokovic feeling fresh and motivated ahead of 'last sprint' at Nitto ATP Finals - 'It would be the cherry on top'

Novak Djokovic admitted that he doesn't feel as young as some of his Nitto ATP Finals opponents, but the Serbian is motivated and in good shape ahead of his bid for a record-equalling sixth title. The seventh seed said it would be the "perfect ending" to a difficult 2022 season if he come out on top in Turin. Djokovic is up against Stefanos Tsitsipas first, their third meeting since October.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Published 11/11/2022 at 19:33 GMT
Read all

Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points5350
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3320
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
0

Wins

5 matches

5

Wins

Recent matches

S. Tsitsipas

N. Djokovic

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round Robin

R. Nadal (1)
R. Nadal (1)
60
T. Fritz (8)
T. Fritz (8)
60
D. Medvedev (4)
D. Medvedev (4)
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
14/11
D. Medvedev (4)
D. Medvedev (4)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
S. Tsitsipas (2)
17/11
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
N. Djokovic (7)
N. Djokovic (7)
17/11
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6820
2
R. Nadal
5820
3
S. Tsitsipas
5350
4
C. Ruud
5020
5
D. Medvedev
4065

