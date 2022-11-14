Novak Djokovic feeling fresh and motivated ahead of 'last sprint' at Nitto ATP Finals - 'It would be the cherry on top'

Novak Djokovic admitted that he doesn't feel as young as some of his Nitto ATP Finals opponents, but the Serbian is motivated and in good shape ahead of his bid for a record-equalling sixth title. The seventh seed said it would be the "perfect ending" to a difficult 2022 season if he come out on top in Turin. Djokovic is up against Stefanos Tsitsipas first, their third meeting since October.