Alexander Bublik - J.J. Wolf
A. Bublik vs J. Wolf | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 13.10.2022 | Florence Tennis Center
Not started
A. Bublik (7)
J. Wolf
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1070
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
J.J.Wolf
United States
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points694
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Bublik
J. Wolf
