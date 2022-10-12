Altug Çelikbilek - Brandon Nakashima
A. Çelikbilek vs B. Nakashima | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Florence Tennis Center
Not started
A. Çelikbilek
B. Nakashima (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AltugÇelikbilek
Türkiye
- ATP ranking230
- ATP points231
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking46
- ATP points999
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
A. Çelikbilek
B. Nakashima
