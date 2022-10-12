Altug Çelikbilek - Brandon Nakashima

A. Çelikbilek vs B. Nakashima | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Florence Tennis Center
Not started
A. Çelikbilek
A. Çelikbilek
B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Altug-Çelikbilek-headshot
AltugÇelikbilek
Türkiye
Türkiye
  • ATP ranking230
  • ATP points231
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking46
  • ATP points999
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Çelikbilek

B. Nakashima

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Altug Çelikbilek vs Brandon Nakashima

ATP Florence - 12 October 2022

Follow the ATP Florence Tennis match between Altug Çelikbilek and Brandon Nakashima live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Florence results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

