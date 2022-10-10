J.J. Wolf - Francesco Maestrelli
J. Wolf vs F. Maestrelli | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
J. Wolf
F. Maestrelli
10/10
Players Overview
J.J.Wolf
United States
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points683
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
FrancescoMaestrelli
Italy
- ATP ranking180
- ATP points298
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Wolf
F. Maestrelli
