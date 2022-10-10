J.J. Wolf - Francesco Maestrelli

J. Wolf vs F. Maestrelli | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
F. Maestrelli
F. Maestrelli
10/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

J.J.-Wolf-headshot
J.J.Wolf
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking75
  • ATP points683
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg
Francesco-Maestrelli-headshot
FrancescoMaestrelli
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking180
  • ATP points298
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Wolf

F. Maestrelli

Related matches

A. Karatsev (5)
A. Karatsev (5)
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
10/10
D. Galán
D. Galán
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
10/10
G. Zeppieri
G. Zeppieri
A. Çelikbilek
A. Çelikbilek
10/10
F. Cobolli
F. Cobolli
C. Moutet
C. Moutet
10/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: J.J. Wolf vs Francesco Maestrelli

ATP Florence - 10 October 2022

Follow the ATP Florence Tennis match between J.J. Wolf and Francesco Maestrelli live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 10 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Florence results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.