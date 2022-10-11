David Goffin - Francesco Passaro

D. Goffin vs F. Passaro | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
F. Passaro
F. Passaro
11/10
Players Overview

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points825
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Francesco-Passaro-headshot
FrancescoPassaro
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking126
  • ATP points442
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Goffin

F. Passaro

LIVE MATCH: David Goffin vs Francesco Passaro

ATP Florence - 11 October 2022

Follow the ATP Florence Tennis match between David Goffin and Francesco Passaro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Florence results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

