Richard Gasquet - Brandon Nakashima
R. Gasquet vs B. Nakashima | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
R. Gasquet
B. Nakashima (8)
11/10
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking83
- ATP points630
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking46
- ATP points999
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Gasquet
B. Nakashima
