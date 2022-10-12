Lorenzo Musetti - Bernabé Zapata

L. Musetti vs B. Zapata | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Florence Tennis Center
Not started
L. Musetti (3)
L. Musetti (3)
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
from 23:00
Players Overview

Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking28
  • ATP points1437
  • Age20
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Bernabé-Zapata-headshot
BernabéZapata
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking74
  • ATP points699
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Musetti

B. Zapata

