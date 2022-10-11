Lorenzo Sonego - Bernabé Zapata

L. Sonego vs B. Zapata | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
11/10
Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points960
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Bernabé-Zapata-headshot
BernabéZapata
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking74
  • ATP points699
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
Bernabé-Zapata-headshot
BernabéZapata
Spain
Spain
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

L. Sonego

B. Zapata

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Sonego vs Bernabé Zapata

ATP Florence - 11 October 2022

Follow the ATP Florence Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Bernabé Zapata live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Florence results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

