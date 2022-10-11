Mackenzie McDonald - Jenson Brooksby
M. McDonald vs J. Brooksby | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Florence Tennis Center
Not started
M. McDonald
J. Brooksby (6)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking79
- ATP points685
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1072
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. McDonald
J. Brooksby
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065