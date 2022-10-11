Tim van Rijthoven - Mikael Ymer
T. Van Rijthoven vs M. Ymer | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
T. Van Rijthoven
M. Ymer
11/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
- ATP ranking116
- ATP points481
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight88kg
MikaelYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking99
- ATP points565
- Age24
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Van Rijthoven
M. Ymer
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065