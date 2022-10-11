Tim van Rijthoven - Mikael Ymer

T. Van Rijthoven vs M. Ymer | UniCredit Firenze Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Campo Centrale
Not started
T. Van Rijthoven
T. Van Rijthoven
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
11/10
Players Overview

Tim-Van Rijthoven-headshot
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking116
  • ATP points481
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight88kg
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Sweden
Sweden
  • ATP ranking99
  • ATP points565
  • Age24
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Van Rijthoven

M. Ymer

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Tim van Rijthoven vs Mikael Ymer

ATP Florence - 11 October 2022

