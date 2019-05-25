25/05/19 - Center Court
A. ZverevAlexander Zverev
14:30
N. JarryNicolás Jarry
ATP Geneva • Final
Alexander Zverev - Nicolás Jarry
ATP Geneva - 25 May 2019

Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open – Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Nicolás Jarry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alexander Zverev vs Nicolás Jarry. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
