LIVE

Nicolás Jarry - Taro Daniel

ATP Geneva - 23 May 2019

Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open – Follow the Tennis match between Nicolás Jarry and Taro Daniel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:15 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nicolás Jarry vs Taro Daniel. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.