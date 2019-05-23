LIVE

Radu Albot - Damir Džumhur

ATP Geneva - 23 May 2019

Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open – Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:15 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Radu Albot vs Damir Džumhur. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.