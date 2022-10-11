Andy Murray dealt with an early setback to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the Gijon Open.

Murray's appearance in north-east Spain was his first on the tour since September's Laver Cup in London, where he had lost both his singles and doubles matches.

Ad

Sitting 48th in the ATP rankings, Murray is targeting a strong end to the season to keep his ranking as high as possible, which should in theory allow him to get a better draw at the Australian Open, 2023's first major.

Laver Cup 'Too soon' - Federer will not have retirement ceremony at Basel hometown event 4 HOURS AGO

Things didn't go his way in the opening skirmishes in Gijon however, with the Briton being broken to 15 in the very first game by Davidovich Fokina, who was quickly taking to his home backing.

The rest of the set continued on serve until Murray began a superb fightback at 4-2 down, reeling off three games to go into a 5-4 lead.

A tie-break looked imminent at 6-5 to Murray, but Davidovich Fokina faltered on his final service game of the set, allowing Murray to seize his third set point of the game, and with it the set.

Could the Spaniard recover from that setback?

Immediately it looked like the answer was no, as Murray charged into a 3-0 lead in the second, retrieving and moving well on the slow indoor surface, whilst giving his opponent very few looks on his own serve.

And at 4-1 came the double break that the Scot was no doubt keen to get his hands on, giving him what appeared to be a comfortable ending to the match.

But Davidovich Fokina wasn't done, and he saved a match point to force break points of his own, taking his third of the game to make it 5-2.

The Scot looked frustrated but wasn't prepared to let adversity get the better of him, and served it out in the next to book his place in the second round.

Murray is set to face Argentina's Pedro Vachin or Alexey Vatutin next, with a tough test against Roberto Bautista Agut potentially ahead in the quarter-finals.

The top seed for the ATP 250 event is Andrey Rublev, who is away from Murray in the top half of the draw.

ATP Gijón Murray to compete at inaugural ATP event to improve ranking ahead of Australian Open 07/10/2022 AT 10:30