Tennis

ATP Tour highlights: Dominic Thiem thrashes Joao Sousa at Gijon Open after latest wildcard entry

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Dominic Thiem defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2 6-0 to reach the second round of the Gijon Open on Monday. The two games he lost are tied for the fewest he has dropped in a completed tour-level match, with the other instance coming in 2013 in Vienna against Jaroslav Pospisil, whom he eliminated 6-1 6-1 in the second round.

00:01:15, 9 minutes ago