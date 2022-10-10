Benjamin Bonzi - Thiago Monteiro

B. Bonzi vs T. Monteiro | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
10/10
Players Overview

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking65
  • ATP points781
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
Thiago-Monteiro-headshot
ThiagoMonteiro
Brazil
Brazil
  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points793
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
Thiago-Monteiro-headshot
ThiagoMonteiro
Brazil
Brazil
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

B. Bonzi

T. Monteiro

LIVE MATCH: Benjamin Bonzi vs Thiago Monteiro

ATP Gijón - 10 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Benjamin Bonzi and Thiago Monteiro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 10 October 2022.

