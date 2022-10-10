Benjamin Bonzi - Thiago Monteiro
B. Bonzi vs T. Monteiro | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
B. Bonzi
T. Monteiro
10/10
Players Overview
BenjaminBonzi
France
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points781
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
ThiagoMonteiro
Brazil
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points793
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
B. Bonzi
T. Monteiro
