Former world No. 1 Andy Murrary has been eliminated from the Gijon Open at the quarter-final stage.

Murray lost 6-4 1-6 6-1 against world No. 47 Sebastian Korda after claiming five successive games to avoid a straight set defeat and force a third set.

Ad

Despite impressively clawing his way back into the match, the world No .48 could not match his opponent’s rallies, who went on to win five successive games of his own before serving out the contest to love and book his place in the last four.

ATP Gijón Murray digs deep against Cachin to book place in Gijon quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 15:42

The British No. 3 conceded the opening set after falling two breaks of serve down before reducing the deficit to 5-4, but Korda managed to wrap up the first set after 56 minutes.

Murray responded with a wonderful second set to draw level, saving four break points as he took a commanding 5-0 lead.

However, 22-year-old Korda matched Murray’s efforts in the second set with a dominant third to reach the semi-finals.

Korda will play France's Arthur Rinderknech in the semi-final.

ATP Gijón 'Very special' - Murray reflects on emotional Federer send-off and tips Alcaraz for great career 12/10/2022 AT 18:03