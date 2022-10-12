Dominic Thiem was made to sweat for a place in the Gijon Open quarter-finals on Wednesday as the Austrian recovered from dropping the opening set to beat Marcos Giron 3-6 6-4 6-0.

The American took the opening set after a slow start from Thiem, but the 29-year-old turned things around in the second before running away with it in the decider.

Ad

Thiem will face either Francisco Cerundolo or Manuel Guinard next.

ATP Gijón 'The best role model' - Thiem inspired by Nadal to return to the top of tennis 9 HOURS AGO

“It was a very intense match. Long, long rallies and lots of running,” said Thiem.

“It was so close throughout the whole match until the third set. At the end of the second set, anything could have happened. I had to save a break point at 4-4 in the second set, if he makes it, he is probably going to be the winner.

“It was so close the match, but luckily I was able to win that second set and then running away at the beginning of the third. I am really happy. It was so close, so intense. A great night.”

Meanwhile Americans Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda both progressed to the last eight by beating Nicolas Alvarez Varona and Jaume Munar respectively.

Andy Murray will be up against Pedro Cachin in the last 16, after the Argentine beat qualifier Alexey Vatutin in straight sets.

In San Diego, Coco Gauff finished off her rain-interrupted match against Robin Montgomery with a 6-3 6-3 win.

The two 18-year-old Americans were forced to postpone their first-round match on Tuesday with Gauff a set ahead, and the sixth seed finished off the job the following day in less than 20 minutes.

A tasty clash awaits in the last 16, where Gauff will face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

At the Transylvania Open, Great Britain’s Harriet Dart suffered a 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 defeat to eighth seed Anna Bondar.

Dart was serving for the opening set at 5-4, but the Hungarian pounced on the second of two break points to level things up before taking the tie-break.

World no. 62 Bondar broke early in the second set and maintained her advantage through to the end against the British No. 2, despite needing to save four break points while serving for the match.

Bondar will face Viktorija Golubic or Anastasia Potapova in the quarter-finals next.

Tennis ‘I’m more stress-free’ – Gauff reveals how Twitch helped improve her tennis YESTERDAY AT 08:38