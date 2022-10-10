Dominic Thiem - João Sousa

D. Thiem vs J. Sousa | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
J. Sousa
J. Sousa
10/10
Players Overview

Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking162
  • ATP points336
  • Age29
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points801
  • Age33
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
4

Wins

5 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Thiem

J. Sousa

LIVE MATCH: Dominic Thiem vs João Sousa

ATP Gijón - 10 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 10 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gijón results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

