Dominic Thiem - Marcos Giron

D. Thiem vs M. Giron | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Not started
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
M. Giron
M. Giron
12/10
Players Overview

Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking165
  • ATP points336
  • Age29
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg
Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points806
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Thiem

M. Giron

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

A. Rublev (1)
A. Rublev (1)
12/10
N. Álvarez
N. Álvarez
T. Paul (5)
T. Paul (5)
12/10
F. Cerúndolo (4)
F. Cerúndolo (4)
M. Guinard
M. Guinard
12/10
12/10
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

