Dominic Thiem - Marcos Giron
D. Thiem vs M. Giron | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Not started
D. Thiem
M. Giron
12/10
Players Overview
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking165
- ATP points336
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking62
- ATP points806
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Thiem
M. Giron
