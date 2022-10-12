Francisco Cerúndolo - Manuel Guinard

F. Cerúndolo vs M. Guinard | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Not started
F. Cerúndolo (4)
F. Cerúndolo (4)
M. Guinard
M. Guinard
from 23:00
Players Overview

Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking29
  • ATP points1394
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Manuel-Guinard-headshot
ManuelGuinard
France
France
  • ATP ranking153
  • ATP points369
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

F. Cerúndolo

M. Guinard

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Francisco Cerúndolo vs Manuel Guinard

ATP Gijón - 12 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Francisco Cerúndolo and Manuel Guinard live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gijón results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

