Alejandro Davidovich - Andy Murray
A. Davidovich vs A. Murray | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
A. Davidovich (6)
A. Murray
11/10
Players Overview
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1370
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking48
- ATP points975
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Davidovich
A. Murray
