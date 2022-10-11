Alejandro Davidovich - Andy Murray

A. Davidovich vs A. Murray | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
A. Davidovich (6)
A. Davidovich (6)
A. Murray
A. Murray
11/10
Players Overview

Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1370
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points975
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Davidovich

A. Murray

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Alejandro Davidovich vs Andy Murray

ATP Gijón - 11 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Alejandro Davidovich and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gijón results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos.

