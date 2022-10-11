Ilya Ivashka - Feliciano López
I. Ivashka vs F. López | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
I. Ivashka
F. López
11/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
- ATP ranking70
- ATP points730
- Age28
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
FelicianoLópez
Spain
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age41
- Height1.85m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Recent matches
I. Ivashka
F. López
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5245
|5
|5065