Marcos Giron - Albert Ramos

M. Giron vs A. Ramos | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
M. Giron
M. Giron
A. Ramos (8)
A. Ramos (8)
11/10
Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points806
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1085
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Giron

A. Ramos

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs Albert Ramos

ATP Gijón - 11 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Marcos Giron and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gijón results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

