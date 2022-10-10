Martín Landaluce - Tommy Paul

M. Landaluce vs T. Paul | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
M. Landaluce
M. Landaluce
T. Paul (5)
T. Paul (5)
10/10
Players Overview

Martín-Landaluce-headshot
MartínLandaluce
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age16
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1375
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Landaluce

T. Paul

