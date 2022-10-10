Martín Landaluce - Tommy Paul
M. Landaluce vs T. Paul | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 10.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
M. Landaluce
T. Paul (5)
10/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MartínLandaluce
Spain
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age16
- Height-
- Weight-
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1375
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Landaluce
T. Paul
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040