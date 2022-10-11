Pedro Cachín - Alexey Vatutin

P. Cachín vs A. Vatutin | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Not started
P. Cachín
P. Cachín
A. Vatutin
A. Vatutin
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Pedro-Cachín-headshot
PedroCachín
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points813
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Alexey-Vatutin-headshot
AlexeyVatutin
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking279
  • ATP points182
  • Age29
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Recent matches

P. Cachín

A. Vatutin

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

M. Guinard
M. Guinard
1
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
1
M. Giron
M. Giron
A. Ramos (8)
A. Ramos (8)
from 11:00
M. Trungelliti
M. Trungelliti
N. Álvarez
N. Álvarez
from 12:00
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
F. López
F. López
from 15:30
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

LIVE MATCH: Pedro Cachín vs Alexey Vatutin

ATP Gijón - 11 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Pedro Cachín and Alexey Vatutin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gijón results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.