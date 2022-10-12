Dominic Thiem says he has been inspired by Rafael Nadal to overcome adversity as he attempts to get back to the top of men's tennis.

The 2020 US Open winner suffered a wrist injury at the Mallorca Open in June last year that kept him off the court for nine months.

Ad

The Austrian, who has gone as high as No. 3 in the world rankings, is playing in the Gijon Open this week and beat Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2 6-0 to reach the second round.

Laver Cup 'Too soon' - Federer will not have retirement ceremony at Basel hometown event A DAY AGO

Thiem says 21-time Grand Slam winner Nadal is his "role model" for returning from long injuries to the pinnacle of the sport.

"He's probably the best role model for this experience," he told AS.

"He did it not just once but four or five times to come back from a long injury time of six months or even more. And the form was always amazing. So it's a great inspiration."

Thiem is currently ranked 165 in the world, but believes he has what it takes to win a Grand Slam again in his career.

He said: "I have the belief that I can win a Grand Slam again. If not, I would give up my career.

"I went through bad times but I would have the feeling that I am getting closer to my best version."

Carlos Alcaraz is the current US Open champion and world No.1. Thiem says everyone has to "catch up" with the 19-year-old's style of play.

"He already has a unique career," he added.

"He is the youngest No. 1 in history and the winner of the US Open as a teenager, exceptional.

"He is about to change tennis, because in New York, no matter how long the matches lasted, everything was there. Time, playing offense, going to the net and playing every point without fear.

"I think this is new. Nobody did that before. We have to catch up."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open Allowing Djokovic to play Australian Open ‘would be a slap in the face’, says Andrews YESTERDAY AT 09:06