Sebastian Korda - Jaume Munar

S. Korda vs J. Munar | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Palacio de los Deportes
Not started
S. Korda
S. Korda
J. Munar
J. Munar
from 23:00
Players Overview

Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points985
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking57
  • ATP points839
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Korda

J. Munar

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5245
5
S. Tsitsipas
5065

