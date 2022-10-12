Nicolás Álvarez - Tommy Paul

N. Álvarez vs T. Paul | Gijón Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Pista Central
Not started
N. Álvarez
N. Álvarez
T. Paul (5)
T. Paul (5)
12/10
Players Overview

Nicolás-Álvarez-headshot
NicolásÁlvarez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking231
  • ATP points230
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1375
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

N. Álvarez

T. Paul

LIVE MATCH: Nicolás Álvarez vs Tommy Paul

ATP Gijón - 12 October 2022

Follow the ATP Gijón Tennis match between Nicolás Álvarez and Tommy Paul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gijón results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

