Andy Murray has described Roger Federer’s Laver Cup send-off as a special and emotional moment, while the Scot tipped current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to challenge at the top of the sport for years to come.

Reflecting on the event, Murray told Cadena Ser: “It was strange, even the few days before Roger and Rafa played together.

“I was feeling quite emotional because we were doing a lot of interviews and being asked a lot about the last 15 years of our careers.

“Although it wasn’t me who was stopping, I never thought that much about this period in my life, the matches I played and things like that. It was bringing back a lot of memories.

"When Roger finished, seeing him there with his family, the feeling of all the players, the crowd, it was very special and a nice way for his career to finish, playing alongside his biggest rival and friend Rafa.”

Murray, 35, has battled back from two hip operations to reach No.48 in the world rankings this year.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player to reach the position in the history of the ATP rankings, and Murray, himself a former world No. 1, expects to see the youngster competing at the very top for a long time.

Murray said: “I don't know if he will always be No. 1, but he will be in the top positions, whether that’s No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3. It's impossible to say, but he will be competing for the biggest titles for a long time.

“He’s a special talent; physically he is unbelievably strong, he moves very well around the court, mentally he is very good.

“He clearly loves the sport and I think this is something that is important for a long career, to stay at the top of the game you have to love it and enjoy everything that goes with it."

