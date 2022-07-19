Yannick Hanfmann - Cristian Garín

Y. Hanfmann vs C. Garín | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
Y. Hanfmann
Y. Hanfmann
C. Garín (6)
C. Garín (6)
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Yannick-Hanfmann-headshot
YannickHanfmann
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking152
  • ATP points359
  • Age30
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight84kg
Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking70
  • ATP points740
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Recent matches

Y. Hanfmann

C. Garín

Related matches

J. Munar
J. Munar
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
19/07
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
T. Monteiro
T. Monteiro
19/07
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
J. Varillas
J. Varillas
19/07
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
D. Stricker
D. Stricker
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Yannick Hanfmann vs Cristian Garín

ATP Gstaad - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Gstaad Tennis match between Yannick Hanfmann and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gstaad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.