Hugo Gaston - Dominic Thiem

H. Gaston vs D. Thiem | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Not started
H. Gaston (7)
H. Gaston (7)
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
19/07
Players Overview

Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
France
France
  • ATP ranking59
  • ATP points810
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking274
  • ATP points176
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hugo-Gaston-headshot
HugoGaston
France
France
Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

H. Gaston

D. Thiem

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Hugo Gaston vs Dominic Thiem

ATP Gstaad - 19 July 2022

Follow the ATP Gstaad Tennis match between Hugo Gaston and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Gstaad results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.