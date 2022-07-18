Pedro Martínez - Carlos Taberner
P. Martínez vs C. Taberner | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Not started
P. Martínez (5)
C. Taberner
18/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
PedroMartínez
Spain
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points940
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight70kg
CarlosTaberner
Spain
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points585
- Age24
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Recent matches
P. Martínez
C. Taberner
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050