Richard Gasquet - Matteo Berrettini

R. Gasquet vs M. Berrettini | Gstaad
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Roy Emerson Arena
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points776
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2280
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

R. Gasquet

M. Berrettini

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

